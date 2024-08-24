A bumper selection of new releases is coming to Rakuten TV…

Highlights include the arrival of Disney’s Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Longlegs, Maxxxine and A Quiet Place: Day One. Rakuten TV, a streaming platform, enables viewers to rent, purchase or watch films and entertainment content for free without a subscription.

One of the biggest summer hits in the cinema, Disney’s Inside Out 2, is available now. The sequel sees Riley adapting to her teenage years, experiencing brand new and complex emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust are back, but when Anxiety shows up, they aren’t sure how to feel…

From the 26th of August, animation fans can catch up on the adventures of Gru and his minions as Despicable Me 4 is released, which sees Gru face new criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal.

Audiences looking for some summer scares will be thrilled with a triple bill of slasher and horror flicks. Maxxxine is the third instalment in Tia West’s X film series, starring Mia Goth. The blood-splattered movie follows 2022’s 70s-set slasher X, and 2023’s Pearl.

Longlegs, available from 26th August, is a horror thriller following FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult.

A Quiet Place: Day One is the eagerly awaited prequel to the hugely popular A Quiet Place series, with the action taking place during the terrifying early stages of the alien invasion of creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing. Starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the film is available to rent and purchase from 27th August.

Also, on Rakuten TV this month new titles available to purchase and rent include Kill, Blur: To the End, Something in the Water, Hounds, The Best Within, In a Violent Nature, Sleep and Unicorns.

In Rakuten TV’s AVOD sections, free films include Boiling Point, The Ghost Writer, Chloe, Lucky Numbers and The Weight of Water, while over in the FAST section, viewers can tune into the newly launched Animated Mr Bean channel and two channels dedicated to Korean content.