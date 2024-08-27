UK pop-punk kings, Neck Deep, who played double sets at the bank holiday weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festivals, have announced the Dumbstruck Dumbf**k UK Headline Tour for January 2025.

The seven date run kicks off in Birmingham at the O2 Academy, before shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bristol, culminating in a show at the Swansea Arena.

Speaking of the tour, frontman Ben Barlow:

“We’re stoked to be back in the UK. It seems we’re always everywhere else, all the time – but when we do come back home, we go big. Having The Wonder Years out is always fun, they’ve been a big inspiration to us over the years, with so many great songs they always put on an amazing show.

“One Step Closer are a band we’ve been following closely for a few years, they’re deservedly growing a lot right now and it’s been cool to see the progression. I’m excited to see how they go down with our fans because we love them.”

JANUARY 2025

24: BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

25: MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

26: GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

28: NEWCASTLE NX

29: NOTTINGHAM Rock CIty

30: BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

31: SWANSEA Swansea Arena

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday 30th August at 10AM: www.neckdeepuk.com