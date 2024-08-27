An expert has identified ten common laundry errors that many people make and offers practical tips to help keep garments in top condition.

Laundry may seem simple, but small mistakes can ruin your clothes. From shrinking and fading to causing unwanted wear and tear, improper laundry habits can shorten the lifespan of your favourite garments.

Plumbworld, the kitchen and bathroom expert, highlights ten laundry errors that could be ruining your clothes—and how to avoid them.

1. Overloading the Washing Machine

Overloading prevents clothes from moving freely, reducing the effectiveness of the wash. This can cause uneven cleaning and wear on the fabric. For best results, fill the drum only about two-thirds full.

2. Using Too Much Detergent

Using too much detergent creates excess suds that trap dirt and prevent thorough rinsing. This can leave residue on clothes, making them stiff and dull. Stick to the recommended amount to avoid buildup.

3. Ignoring Care Labels

Ignoring care labels can lead to shrinkage, fading, and damage to your clothes. Each fabric has specific washing instructions that should be followed carefully. Always check labels to maintain the quality of your garments.

4. Using Hot Water for Everything

Hot water can shrink, fade, and damage delicate fabrics. It’s best reserved for whites and heavily soiled items. Use cold or warm water for most clothes to preserve their colour and texture.

5. Skipping the Sorting

Mixing colours and fabrics can cause colour bleeding and uneven wear. Dark colours can transfer dye to lighter fabrics, while heavy items can damage delicates. Always sort laundry by colour and fabric type.

6. Neglecting Zippers and Buttons

Leaving zippers open and buttons undone can cause snags and tears. Zippers can catch on other fabrics, while buttons can get pulled off. Secure them before washing to protect your clothes.

7. Using Too Much Fabric Softener

Overuse of fabric softener can leave a residue that reduces absorbency and breathability. This is especially problematic for towels and activewear. Use fabric softener sparingly to avoid buildup.

8. Not Pre-Treating Stains

Throwing stained clothes directly into the wash can set the stain permanently. Pre-treating stains with a stain remover gives you a better chance of removing them. Apply the treatment before washing for best results.

9. Drying Everything on High Heat

High heat can shrink and weaken fabrics, especially delicates. It’s best to use lower settings or air-dry sensitive items. This helps preserve the shape and quality of your clothes.

10. Neglecting to Clean the Washing Machine

A dirty washing machine can transfer odours and residues to your clothes. Regular cleaning helps keep your machine running efficiently and your laundry smelling fresh. Run an empty cycle with vinegar or a machine cleaner regularly.

A spokesperson from Plumbworld:

“Laundry mistakes don’t just damage your clothes—they can also drain your wallet and affect your well-being. For example, skipping the step of securing zippers or checking pockets might seem trivial, but over time, those small oversights can lead to costly repairs or replacements. A torn garment or a broken washing machine due to a stray coin can be expensive to fix. To avoid these costs, always double-check your clothes before putting them in the wash. This simple habit can prevent damage to both your garments and your machine, saving you money in the long run.

“Health-wise, consider the impact of laundry detergent on sensitive skin. Detergents with harsh chemicals or heavy fragrances can cause skin irritation, especially for those with allergies or conditions like eczema. To protect your skin, opt for hypoallergenic or fragrance-free detergents. Another tip is to ensure that all detergent is fully rinsed out of your clothes by using an extra rinse cycle if needed. This will help prevent residue buildup, which can irritate your skin and affect the softness of your clothes.”