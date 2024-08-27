Oasis 9/2 to headline Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025; 4/1 to split up before the end of tour…

The Gallagher brothers’ announcement that they are reuniting for an Oasis tour in 2025 has set fans alight and, according to William Hill, an appearance on the Pyramid Stage to headline Glastonbury next summer looks a possibility.

A main stage performance by Oasis at Worthy Farm in 2025 has been given odds of 9/2 as the official start to their tour conveniently lands a full week after the Glastonbury festival dates next summer.

However, odds of 4/1 suggest the band are more likely to split up before then. If that is not the case, then the Super Bowl Halftime Show could also be on the agenda at 3/1.

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? spent four weeks atop the UK album charts and the Manchester outfit are 5/4 to be back in the number one spot throughout next year’s tour.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“Oasis superfans and music lovers alike have been sent into a frenzy this morning as the English rock band announced their tour dates for a long-awaited reunion, and the July start date has people wondering whether an appearance at Glastonbury 2025 as a headline act could materialise. As is the turbulent nature of the band, we make their chances of splitting up before the end of the tour (4/1), greater than their likelihood of taking to the Pyramid Stage.

“The opening song is always a topic of debate and we make Rock ‘n’ Roll Star the even-money favourite to be the curtain raiser to their first tour date in Cardiff, ahead of Some Might Say (5/2), Cigarettes & Alcohol (7/2), and Supersonic (6/1). Should they go global in 2025, the Super Bowl Halftime Show could be another they’ll look to check off the list and we make them a 3/1 chance to take to the Caesars Superdome next February.”

William Hill – Oasis Reunion Specials