ReedPop has confirmed the cast of the BBC sitcom, Ghosts, will be returning to MCM Comic Con x EGX at ExCeL London this October.

To celebrate the release of the official behind-the-scenes companion book, Ghosts: Brought to Life, the show’s stars and creators will be sharing stories, memories and secrets from the production of the series together in a highly-anticipated panel. At the panel, attendees will be able to hear from…

Martha Howe-Douglas: Best recognised as Lady Fanny Button, the hot-tempered and etiquette-obsessed Edwardian ghost, Martha Howe-Douglas is a key member of the Them There collective. Before co-writing, producing and starring in Ghosts, she also co-created Yonderland and starred in Horrible Histories.

Mathew Baynton: In his iconic role as the lovesick poet Thomas Thorne, Mathew Baynton expertly makes audiences both laugh and cry. Another integral member of the Them There collective, Mathew co-created Ghosts alongside his former Horrible Histories castmates. He has also appeared on the big screen in films such as 2023’s Wonka and 2014’s The Falling.

Laurence Rickard: Playing both Robin the Caveman and Sir Humphrey Bone the headless Tudor nobleman, Laurence Rickard’s characters require perhaps the broadest acting range on the show. Laurence co-wrote and co-starred in Horrible Histories and Ghosts, playing a significant role in creating the former’s iconic comedic songs.

The Ghosts: Brought to Life panel will be held on Friday 25 October, from 11:30AM – 12:30PM BST, on MCM Comic Con x EGX’s Main Stage. This panel is free for Friday Priority and Weekend entry ticket holders, but due to the expected popularity of the panel, registration is required pre-event. Once fans make their reservation, ReedPop recommends they arrive at the Main Stage half an hour before the panel begins, in order to secure a seat. Registration for the panel goes live Monday 9 September at 3PM BST and ReedPop expects high demand.

Dedicated fans will also have the option to purchase very limited Ghosts Signing Bundles – which includes a copy of Ghosts: Brought to Life, access to an exclusive book signing with Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton and Laurence Rickard after the panel, and additional goodies. The cast will not be taking part in any other signings or meet and greets at the event, and bundles will sell out quickly, so mark your calendars for 3PM BST Monday 9 September when bundles go on-sale and panel reservations go live.

MCM Comic Con London and EGX will take place at ExCeL London from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th October, and will be the first time both events are under one roof.

Ticket Information