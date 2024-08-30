STV Group plc, the parent company of STV and STV Studios has announced that Colin Jones will be joining the company…

Colin Jones will be appointed to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee on the 2nd of September 2024.

Colin Jones:

“STV is a dynamic business with a clear and ambitious strategy. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and STV colleagues to contribute to the company’s continued growth and success.”

An experienced FTSE-250 CFO, Colin had a highly successful executive career in the technology, media and telecommunications sector. He served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, the global information and events business, where he worked for 22 years until 2018. Colin spent seven of these years based in New York.

During Colin’s tenure as CFO, Euromoney grew to become a £1.5bn FTSE-250 organisation. Prior to this, Colin was a Director at PwC for 15 years, working across strategy, remuneration, financing, technology and M&A in the UK and Europe. Since 2018, Colin has pursued a non-executive career.

He is currently a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at global communications agency, M&C Saatchi Plc; Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at professional services firm, Gateley (Holdings) Plc; and Non-Executive Director of Datatec Limited, an international Information and Communications Technology company incorporated in South Africa and listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. In July 2024, Centaur Media Plc announced that Colin will shortly step down from the role of Chair, having served on the Board since 2018.

Colin is also a Governor and Trustee of adult education college, The City Literary Institute, a registered charity, where he chairs the Finance & Commercial Committee on a voluntary basis.

Paul Reynolds, Chair of STV Group plc:

“Colin’s impressive track-record brings with it a wealth of valuable experience to STV. His keen interest in the media sector, extensive finance and non-executive experience and his detailed understanding of the challenges faced by small cap businesses will be of benefit to us. Colin is a very strong addition to our board at an exciting time of growth for the company.”

In further Board changes, the Company also announces today that Simon Miller has decided to step down from the Board in December 2024. Simon has served STV with distinction since December 2016 as Senior Independent Director and as Employee Director. “We thank Simon for his outstanding commitment over the past 8 years.” STV noted in a statement.