Channel 5 orders Katie Price: Where Did The Money Go? from ITN Productions…

Channel 5 has commissioned the hour-long documentary Katie Price: Where Did The Money Go? which will chart her career and very public personal life up to the present day, the fast-turnaround documentary takes a forensic look at how one of Britain’s most controversial figures went from rags to riches and back again. Just how did Katie price squander a multi-million-pound fortune and find herself bankrupt and facing criminal charges?

Once upon a time, Katie Price was reportedly worth £45m. She was the ultimate ‘living brand’ – a one-woman media empire who mingled with royalty, married celebrities and dominated red carpets across the world. But now it’s all gone… and then some. The tax authorities are making her pay them back via her Only Fans account, and a long list of creditors and exes are demanding payment. So how did this iconic ‘living brand’ manage to spend money like it’s going out of fashion?

The programme charts Katie’s humble beginnings to bursting onto the glamour modelling scene at the age of eighteen, creating the Jordan persona. She became a regular on Page 3 in The Sun, a star of lads’ mags, and even a Playboy cover model, but that was just the beginning. A stint in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… brought Katie to a wider audience, and with it, fame and fortune. The documentary will look in detail at the spending excesses and the bad decisions that have got her to this. Now, as she stares down the barrel of an unpaid £750,000 tax bill, and, having already been arrested for failing to appear in court at a previous bankruptcy hearing, Katie’s being forced to face the music, and her fairytale is turning into a grim tale.

Guests on the programme include Katie’s friend Kerry Katona, prominent paparazzi photographer, George Bamby, journalist and former editor of the Daily Star, Dawn Neesom, and Page 3 photographer, Jeany Savage – the first to photograph Jordan for Page 3.

Jeremy Daldry, Deputy Head of UK Factual at ITN:

“Katie Price is a true British icon. She has been on our screens and in our papers for nearly thirty years: glamour model, media personality, author, businesswoman. In that time there have been highs and lows in life, love and her bank balance. In this topical documentary we will go beyond the headlines to explore the financial pitfalls of fame and what it’s like to navigate to manage bankruptcy so publicly.”

Katie Price: Where Did The Money Go? will air on Channel 5 on Sunday 8th September at 9pm.