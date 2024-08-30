Treat yourself, family, and friends this Halloween with an array of Disney-themed toys, costumes and homeware items…

Disney Store is making this Halloween extra special with a selection of themed products, available now online at DisneyStore.co.uk and in-store at Disney Store, Oxford Street, London.

Choose from a range of costumes, including an enchanting Frozen 2 Elsa costume for those ready to head into the unknown. For brave explorers, a Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Costume and wayfinders, the Moana Costume is crafted to reflect her outfit in the film. Grown-ups, they haven’t forgotten about you! Check out the Stitch Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Sweatshirt, perfect for keeping warm while you trick-or-treat with your little ones.

There is also a range of adaptive dress up options, including the Razor Crest Wheelchair Cover Set, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which captures the iconic starship with a light-up feature. Additionally, there’s a Spider-Man Adaptive Costume with muscle -padded detail, the costume includes a bodysuit, mask, and web projection gloves. Designed for convenience, it features an opening at the back and a discreet flap in the front centre for easy tube access, making it both functional and fun.

Get in the Halloween spirit with some super-cute toys this spooky season! First, there’s the Stitch Halloween Soft Toy, where Stitch becomes fully kitted out as Alien Experiment 626, ready to delight your trick-or-treaters with gales of laughter. When Sandy Claws’ flight is threatened by foul weather, Zero’s jack-o’-lantern nose saves the day.

The store’s Zero Soft Toy from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas always delivers the goods! Keep the mischief alive with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Halloween Soft Toy, including Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Soft Toy and Mickey Mouse Skeleton Soft Toy.

Elevate your Halloween home décor with a Jack Skellington Cookie Jar. This characterful jar features a removable lid, making it perfect for storing sweet treats and guarding against midnight snackers. Forget the trick-or-treat bucket; you can put all the sweets into Stitch’s mouth! The cutest and most enthusiastic of trick-or-treaters inspires this Stitch Candy Bowl. Dressed in an alien costume and holding a jack-o’-lantern, Stitch is the perfect centrepiece of the season.

Settling down on the sofa with your favourite Halloween film? Make it even cosier with The Haunted Mansion Weighted Throw, featuring the iconic wallpaper from the famous attraction. Experiment 626 takes trick or treating seriously – seriously cute, that is. This Stitch Halloween mug, featuring Stitch dressed as a fuzzy spider breaking out of a pumpkin-shaped mug, is ready to make an itsy-bitsy addition to teatimes and yummy hot chocolates.

The Disney Store Halloween collection is available now exclusively online at DisneyStore.co.uk and in-store at Disney Store, Oxford Street, London.