The music world looked to Munich this August, where the ground breaking Adele residency hit all the right notes and set multiple records.

Over 730,000 fans from all over the world came to see the unique artist as part of her series of ten open-air concerts. The concerts took place in the bespoke Arena at the Messe in Riem, which was tailor-made for her. More than two thirds of the visitors celebrated before and after the performances in the adjacent, first of its kind, Adele World with its diverse entertainment and catering offerings.

Organiser Marek Lieberberg, MD Live Nation GSA:

“The flair of the unique Adele performances combined perfectly with the special atmosphere of this city. Her music, the fans and Munich came together in a way that is rarely experienced. It was trendsetting: the harmony of concerts in a never-before-seen visualization in an epic custom-built pop-up colosseum with perfect open-air sound, created for Adele fans. A joyful, cheerful and peaceful pre-Oktoberfest.”

With over 730,000 tickets sold, the Adele shows registered the highest attendance of any concert residency outside Las Vegas.

Further record-breaking stats from the residency include that the pop-up stadium in Munich with 73,000+ seats is the largest temporary arena ever built while the continuous LED wall measuring 4159.7 m2 was the largest of its kind to date.

Also, the Adele World with more than 500,000 visitors over 75,000 square meters was the first of its kind, with nothing comparable ever having been built. The Adele 10-night residency gave a spending boost of more than 540 million Euros to the Munich economy as the head of Munich’s economic department Clemens Baumgärtner confirmed.

“I believe that something historic has been created here in our fast-moving age that will have a big impact for a long time to come” explained promoter Marek Lieberberg.

The residency was critically acclaimed as a milestone in music history, attracting visitors from all over the world and dominating the international headlines. The show with its brilliant sound and the gigantic LED wall, designed by Stufish, which carried Adele’s charismatic performances right into the last corner of the arena which was designed by Florian Wieder.

The Bavarian metropolis with its diversity and infrastructure offered the very best location for the Adele fest. The incredible collaboration between the artist and her team, the organisers, authorities and visitors was the unique formula for success.

The arena, which was the brainchild of co-promoter Klaus Leutgeb, and the accompanying Adele World were built within four months, only to be dismantled again immediately after the last concert. This was preceded by more than a year of planning.

Adele:

‘Munich, thanks so much for welcoming me to your beautiful city so warmly. To the many people who helped organise these events and let me put on the most spectacular show, thank you for taking the chance on me and letting me go out with a bang. I’m so grateful. Last but not least – to every single person who has made the enormous efforts to come to these shows, it truly means the world to me, thank you from the very very bottom of my heart. I’ll never forget it. Love, Adele x’