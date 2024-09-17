Connect with us

More Micky Flanagan on stage because the UK needs it

More Micky Flanagan on stage because the UK needs it

Seems like you really needed it, so there’s more of it on the way…

Following the colossal success of his record-breaking “If Ever We Needed It…” arena shows, Micky Flanagan has announced more dates for 2024 with theatre shows across the country including 4 London Palladium shows before concluding with a massive show at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Tickets go on general sale Saturday 21st September at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk

With his trademark cockney charm and infectious energy, Flanagan is sure to leave audiences rolling in the aisles as he discusses life since turning 60, growing older and reflecting on the changes in the world around him, as well as poking fun at his observations on life – it’s definitely for over 16’s.

IF EVER WE NEEDED IT….

October 2024

#Saturday 5th October                   Woking, UK                      New Victoria Theatre
Thursday 10th October                 Croydon, UK                    Fairfield Halls
Thursday 17th October                 Reading, UK                    The Hexagon
Thursday 24th October                 Portsmouth, UK               Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 31st  October                London, UK                      The London Palladium
Friday 1st  November                   London, UK                      The London Palladium
Friday 8th November                    London, UK                      Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Saturday 9th November               London, UK                      Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Thursday 1st November               London, UK                      The London Palladium
Friday 22nd November                 London, UK                      The London Palladium
Thursday 28th November             Manchester, UK               Co-op Live

Tickets go on general sale Saturday 21st September at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk

