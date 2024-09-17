Entertainment
More Micky Flanagan on stage because the UK needs it
Seems like you really needed it, so there’s more of it on the way…
Following the colossal success of his record-breaking “If Ever We Needed It…” arena shows, Micky Flanagan has announced more dates for 2024 with theatre shows across the country including 4 London Palladium shows before concluding with a massive show at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Tickets go on general sale Saturday 21st September at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk
With his trademark cockney charm and infectious energy, Flanagan is sure to leave audiences rolling in the aisles as he discusses life since turning 60, growing older and reflecting on the changes in the world around him, as well as poking fun at his observations on life – it’s definitely for over 16’s.
IF EVER WE NEEDED IT….
October 2024
#Saturday 5th October Woking, UK New Victoria Theatre
Thursday 10th October Croydon, UK Fairfield Halls
Thursday 17th October Reading, UK The Hexagon
Thursday 24th October Portsmouth, UK Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 31st October London, UK The London Palladium
Friday 1st November London, UK The London Palladium
Friday 8th November London, UK Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Saturday 9th November London, UK Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Friday 22nd November London, UK The London Palladium
Thursday 28th November Manchester, UK Co-op Live
