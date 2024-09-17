Seems like you really needed it, so there’s more of it on the way…

Following the colossal success of his record-breaking “If Ever We Needed It…” arena shows, Micky Flanagan has announced more dates for 2024 with theatre shows across the country including 4 London Palladium shows before concluding with a massive show at Manchester’s Co-op Live. Tickets go on general sale Saturday 21st September at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk

With his trademark cockney charm and infectious energy, Flanagan is sure to leave audiences rolling in the aisles as he discusses life since turning 60, growing older and reflecting on the changes in the world around him, as well as poking fun at his observations on life – it’s definitely for over 16’s.

IF EVER WE NEEDED IT….

October 2024

#Saturday 5th October Woking, UK New Victoria Theatre

Thursday 10th October Croydon, UK Fairfield Halls

Thursday 17th October Reading, UK The Hexagon

Thursday 24th October Portsmouth, UK Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 31st October London, UK The London Palladium

Friday 1st November London, UK The London Palladium

Friday 8th November London, UK Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Saturday 9th November London, UK Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Friday 22nd November London, UK The London Palladium

Thursday 28th November Manchester, UK Co-op Live

