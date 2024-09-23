Casting announced for new musical based on Tom Fletcher’s best-selling book The Creakers…

The full cast and creative team for The Creakers, a magical musical adventure based on singer-songwriter and author Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers, adapted by the award-winning Miranda Larson was announced today (23 September 2024).

The Creakers will have a World Premiere season at Theatre Royal Plymouth during October half-term, where it will run from 25 October – 2 November 2024. The production will then transfer to London’s Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on Wednesday 18 December 2024 where it will play over the Christmas season until Sunday 5 January 2025. The Creakers, published by Puffin, has been adapted for the stage by writer Miranda Larson, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher and direction & choreography by Theatre Royal Plymouth Associate Director Tom Jackson Greaves.

Ever wondered what you would do if you woke up and all the adults had disappeared? Lucy, and the kids of Whiffington hadn’t, until one morning…that’s exactly what happens!

Expect surprises, adventure and rocking new songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher as we head on a topsy turvy journey, underneath the bed, to the land of the Creakers, where we discover that it’s often those who are different that make a difference.

Tom Fletcher is the founder of the multi-award-winning British Pop band McFly. By the age of 21 Tom had written 10 UK Number 1 singles and has written songs for McFly, One Direction and Busted. Tom is currently joint coach with Danny Jones on ITVs The Voice. Tom is also a number one bestselling writer and one of the UK’s most popular children’s authors. His many books include The Christmasaurus series, Danger Gang, Space Band, the Who’s in Your Book series, The Dinosaur that Pooped and Eve of Man.

As he joined the cast on their first day of rehearsals, Tom Fletcher said: ‘I’m thrilled that this wonderful group of actors are joining forces to bring the world of The Creakers to life for the stage. Let the magic begin.’

The cast is Rakesh Boury (Larry/Creaker King), Alisha Capon (Onstage Swing, Cover Ella), Matthew Caputo (Mario/Buzz/Grunt), Eloise Davies (Lucy), Liam Dean (Onstage Swing), Iona Fraser (Ella) Kim Healey (Betty Quirk/Cassie/Barf), David-Michael Johnson (Mayor/Bulge), Ally Kennard (Norman), Ed Larkin (William/Mr Grubb/Squelch), Anu Ogunmefun (Mrs Cobblesmith/Buddy/Scratch), Verity Power (Mrs McNab/Brenda/Belch), Edwin Ray (Piers/Snoregan/Toby/Guff) and Timo Tatzber (Daniel/Max/Sniff).