Recent research conducted by The Baked Tile Company indicates a significant shift in interior design preferences, with brown emerging as the new trend, replacing grey.

The independent tile suppliers have observed a notable increase in consumer interest in brown-themed interiors over the past month. Searches on Pinterest for phrases such as ‘brown living room’, ‘light brown aesthetic’, and ‘brown bedroom ideas’ have all seen substantial growth.

Lesley Taylor, an Interior Designer and the founder of The Baked Tile Company, remarked:

“Currently, we are witnessing a transition from the previously popular grey palette to richer, warmer tones such as terracotta, burgundy, and brown. This transition not only represents a significant change in interior design but also reflects a deeper connection to nature and a desire for comfort within our living environments.

“Shades of brown, terracotta, and burgundy radiate warmth, earthiness, and a sense of stability that grey cannot provide. Terracotta, with its natural clay-like texture, introduces a hint of the Mediterranean into our homes. Burgundy offers an air of luxury and sophistication, while brown, in its diverse shades, presents a timeless and adaptable choice that complements nearly any color scheme.

“Moreover, these colors harmonize beautifully with various interior styles, including Mid-Century Modern, rustic farmhouse, and the contemporary Mediterranean Revival.”

The Baked Tile Company offers a variety of earthy tiles, their collection of brown tiles is currently available, with prices starting at £71.98 per square meter.