Producers Eva Price & Michael Harrison are to bring New York’s ‘must-sea’ and highly anticipated musical comedy, Titanique to the Criterion Theatre on Piccadilly Circus in London’s West End, on Monday 9 December 2024 …

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Titanique has taken New York by storm – extending multiple times since its premiere in 2022, it has also been recognised with critical acclaim and multiple awards. Now it is coming to the UK.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue.

Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli,Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards. The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

TITANIQUE

Criterion Theatre

218-223 Piccadilly London, London, W1J 9HR

Tickets on sale now: https://london.titaniquemusical.com