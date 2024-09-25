E4’s Made in Chelsea has followed the lives and loves of the Chelsea set since 2011 and, in the process, the BAFTA-winning series has created household names of its cast in the UK and worldwide.

Now in a spin-off series cameras will catch-up with three of the breakout former stars of the iconic series, in the brand new reality show Beyond Chelsea.

Senior Commissioning Editor, Clemency Green:

“This is an absolute TREAT to commission for all the Made in Chelsea OG fans out there. These women should be celebrated for building such incredible careers since leaving the show – but it’s safe to say that, like all of us, they have had their ups and downs and life is never dull. We can’t wait to take fans on a journey with Binky, Rosie and Lucy, and offer an exclusive look behind the scenes at life beyond Made in Chelsea.”

Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson, three of Made in Chelsea’s most iconic personalities, have been away from our screens since leaving the show several years ago. Now in their thirties, navigating through new challenges and life’s biggest milestones, the series will follow them, their families and closest friends, as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses.

Managing Director, Monkey, Helen Kruger-Bratt:

“Fans first fell in love with Binky, Rosie and Lucy as part of the iconic cast of Made in Chelsea, and their return to screens is sure to thrill longtime viewers. As we open the door to the next chapter of their lives, we’re all excited to reconnect with these beloved friends and see what new adventures await.”

Beyond Chelsea (w/t) will air on E4 and be available to stream on Channel 4 later this year