Eamonn criticised his former This Morning colleague on GB News this morning.

Last week, it was announced that Phillip Schofield will appear in the Channel 5 programme Cast Away, where he spent 10 days isolated on a deserted island. The first of three episodes is set to air tonight (30 September).

Phillip notes that this is a chance for him to share his perspective on the scandal that resulted in his departure from This Morning last year, despite having already taken part in interviews with a tabloid and the BBC.

The presenter left the ITV daytime show under a cloud in May 2023 after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a junior colleague.

He is set to say that he feels like he was “thrown under the bus” by certain individuals and whilst hosting GB News’ breakfast programme today, Holmes’ responded that he is ‘proud’ if he is one of those people to which Schofield refers.

Eamonn said:

“I believe he is where he deserves to be [in exile].

“If I am one of the people who threw him under the bus, I am very proud to have done it.

“This man is addicted to fame. Absolutely addicted to fame.”

Having first worked there for the Beeb as a booking clerk in his teens, Phillip will discuss how the circumstances surrounding his departure from This Morning have soured his love for the iconic Television Centre building where the show is filmed.

“It screwed up my favourite building in the world. It pretty well blew away all those happy memories, and suddenly the place became hostile to me, and that was heartbreaking.

“When you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it. Brand, ambition is not good enough. It’s not a good enough reason to throw someone under a bus.”

He cites three people he feels particularly let down by, fuming: “There are three sh*ts. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in queue-gate. One of them is a coward because they never stepped up when I was being battered by one journalist. The other one is just brand-orientated.”

The fallen presenter also insists that claims of backstage toxicity at This Morning were exaggerated, despite the presence of a few “tricky people”.

“When you’ve given so much to somewhere and been so loyal, to have absolutely no loyalty shown to you. I know what I did was unwise, not sensible. But is it enough to absolutely destroy someone? Literally destroy them.”

Phillip Schofield Cast Away tonight at 9pm on Channel 5