For consumers who are eagerly awaiting a sports match or live event to see their favourite team play or artist perform live, cancellations can be hugely disappointing for a number of reasons, most notably the potential financial loss.

This week, it’s being reported that Janet Jackson has cancelled a concert at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 13th for the second time, having originally scrapped her September 30th show.

In recent weeks, other global artists such as the Foo Fighters and Chappell Roan have cancelled appearances and headline slots at music festivals, while the recent extreme weather in the UK also meant that premier league matches were also postponed due to flooded pitches.

So, what exactly are ticket-holders rights when an event is either cancelled or postponed due to unforeseen circumstances such as adverse weather, or the personal circumstances of a performer?

Liran Froind, co-founder of Ticket-Compare.com, explains how consumers who are impacted by a cancelled or rescheduled live event can avoid being left out of pocket, and offer peace of mind regarding their rights when it comes to securing a refund.

“The multiple examples of cancellations or postponements being highlighted during the past month may understandably have those with tickets purchased for upcoming sport or entertainment events feel a little nervous. When it comes to consumer rights, it’s important to arm yourself with the knowledge of what you are – or aren’t – entitled to if an event is no longer going ahead as planned. Event organisers are legally obligated to make sure that accurate descriptions, including the date, time, venue, and – most crucially – the performers, are highlighted at the point of sale.

“As such, misrepresentation or false information regarding the event can be considered a breach of contract. This means that consumers could be entitled to claim refunds if, like we’ve seen with the likes of Chappell Roan and Foo Fighters cancelling their headline slots mere hours before being due to perform, the ticket description is counted as ‘misleading’. When an event is cancelled on its original date, as was the case in the football matches being postponed due to the extreme weather, consumer rights are a little more clear-cut.

“Organisers must inform the ticket holders of the planned cancellations as soon as possible, highlighting the options for those who cannot make a newly proposed date, and want to explore options regarding refunds or ticket exchanges. Consumers have the right to request a full monetary refund if an event is cancelled, unless specific circumstances already outlined in the initial terms and conditions permit them from doing so.”

Of course there are external costs too as one hotel receptionist at the SEC site in Glasgow told ATV Today, ‘the problem is those who book rooms at our, and other hotels at the SEC complex, unfortunately may miss out on refunds if they book advance non-refundable rooms via third party websites. It is incredibly rare, even for concerts, that these kinds of bookings are refunded. However, there is always an option to rearrange the dates.’ The hotel at the site also confirmed several Janet Jackson bookings has fallen victim to this issue.