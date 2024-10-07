Time for a tinsel time titter…

The nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold has announced the return of its annual Christmas cracker joke competition for its 12th year. The competition challenges the British public to write their best festive gags – inspired by the events of the last 12 months.

Gerald Casey, Gold, Director of Programming – Comedy and Entertainment:

“At Gold we love when this time of year comes around and we get to challenge the nation to come up with some cracking Christmas jokes – it really marks the start of the festive season for us. We’ve been running this competition for well over a decade, and each year the standard of jokes just gets better and better. Here’s to another year of giggle-worthy gags!”

Last year’s winning joke, crowned by public vote, shone a light on the cake related chaos the British Museum experienced in 2023 and read: “Did you hear about the Christmas cake on display in the British Museum? It was Stollen.” Whilst back in 2022, the top timely quip was a political pun: “What type of peas ruin Christmas Dinner? MPs.”

TV channel Gold has once again launched its joke-writing competition to encourage the nation to get creative with comedic and festive twists on current events and trends.

It has been an eventful year, from the split of Tommy Fury and Molly Mae, to Oasis reuniting once again, as well as the Paris Olympics and the pop culture movement of Brat Summer spreading lime across the nation – providing plenty of fuel for contestants to get creative, all with the aim of getting the country chuckling and keeping spirits high this Christmas.

The competition is open from today (7th October 2024) until 11.59pm on Monday 21st October 2024.Entries must be made by tweeting original, witty and family-friendly Christmas jokes with the hashtag #GoldCrackers and all entrants must be following @GoldChannel on X (formerly Twitter, to be able to contact winners).

The winner will receive £1,500 experience and travel vouchers, a festive-themed food and drink hamper, and their joke will be included in a personalised set of crackers ready to pull on the big day. The nine runners-up will also receive a festive Christmas hamper and a box of bespoke Gold Christmas crackers, which include the top six winning jokes.

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel led by comedy critic and editor of comedy website Beyond The Joke, Bruce Dessau.

Bruce Dessau:

“Each year I look forward to seeing the latest festive funnies from the British public – the entries never fail to bring a smile to my face! The contest provides the opportunity to reflect on the last 12 months, and to find the humour in some of the many eventful cultural moments. I look forward to seeing what people come up with this year!”

Open to all UK residents aged 18 and over. To enter: