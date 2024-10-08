OTD, October 8th 1972…

It was a new era of agricultural programming on ATV on this day in 1972 as Midland Farming was replaced by Farming Today – part of an ATV mini-re-brand that saw a number of programmes take the ‘today’ moniker such as lifestyle series Women Today.

For the first episode of Farming Today Michael Stourton spoke with three Midlands farmers.

Hill farmer Ray Ollerenshaw from North Derbyshire talks about his sheep business, Bert Watts from Stratford upon Avon had a dairy herd, beef unit and pedigree rams. He talks about the future of farming once EEC membership takes place and Angela Adlington who was a small holder determined not to be squeezed out tells her own story in a commentary of shots of her with animals at her own farm, Chapel Farm.