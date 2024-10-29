Sky News will offer viewers world-leading coverage of the US Election on November 5th and 6th the broadcaster has announced…

America Votes: Election Night Live will begin from 10pm and carry on through the night until 10am the following morning, as the picture emerges as to who will be the next President of the USA. Coverage will continue through to the official result – which could be days later – in what is expected to be one of the tightest presidential races this century.

The first indicative outcomes are expected around midnight, with ‘projected’ results from major US media outlets based on both exit polls and real votes, which local officials share with reporters as they come in.

With access to the most comprehensive exit poll and vote-counting results from every state, county and demographic across America, Sky News is the place to get the full story, first.

Working in collaboration with its sister network NBC in an international broadcast exclusive, Sky News will have the fastest and most accurate race projections that will originate from the renowned NBC News Decision Desk.

The first candidate to 270 Electoral College votes wins the presidency. Traditionally, the result is often known by the time polls close on the West Coast – about 4am GMT.

The contest takes place across 50 states (and the District of Columbia) but it is generally won or lost in a handful of key battlegrounds. These seven swing states could go either way: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Who is helming coverage on Sky News?

US Election Night Live on Sky News will be led by chief presenter Mark Austin and lead world news presenter Yalda Hakim, joined in our Washington studios by US correspondent Mark Stone to bring audiences results throughout the 5th and into the 6th of November.

Austin, Hakim, and Stone are joined through the election build-up and aftermath by chief presenter Anna Botting and presenter Gillian Joseph as it becomes clearer who will lead America: Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

Alongside Stone is the rest of Sky’s comprehensive US reporting team with correspondents James Matthews and Martha Kelner who will be in the candidates’ home states of Florida and California as the results come in, having reported from the key swing states that will decide the outcome of the race.

The News Agents podcast host and former Sky News political correspondent, Lewis Goodall, will help viewers make sense of it all, using advanced data screens to deliver the latest numbers and most comprehensive data analysis on the race to the White House.

Sky’s Washington studio for US Election Night is normally used by NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ — America’s longest-running television programme. Sky News will cover every twist and turn on results night and the following morning when the picture will emerge as to who will be the next US president.