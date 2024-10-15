Get ready for spine-tingling chills and heart-pounding thrills with the Festival of Fear at Showcase Cinemas…

From October 16th to 27th, horror fans can indulge in a chilling lineup of terrifying films that promise to scare and entertain. The Festival of Fear will take place at selected Showcase locations, including Bristol, Glasgow Coatbridge, Teesside, Leicester, Dudley, Bluewater, Reading, and Peterborough. All tickets are available for just £4.99, making it an affordable way to enjoy the spookiest time of year.

This Halloween season, audiences can look forward to a mix of classic horror films and modern fright-feasts. Among the highlights, Showcase Cinemas will be hosting special screenings of Shaun of the Dead and Hocus Pocus, complete with a ‘zombie-friendly screening’ that encourages cinemagoers to wear their scariest fancy dress.

Customers can also look forward to animated favourites Coco and Hotel Transylvania returning to the big screen, as well as beloved horror flicks Carrie, The Addams Family and many more…

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas:

“Spooky season is always a thrilling time at Showcase. Our Festival of Fear offers something for every horror fan, from timeless classics to contemporary thrillers. We encourage everyone to embrace the fun with our themed screenings, especially during our fancy-dress events!”

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the lead up to Halloween with a frightening film experience like no other. Book your tickets now for the Festival of Fear at Showcase Cinemas here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/festival-of-fear/