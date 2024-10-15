In cinemas across the UK on select weekends this October – including Cineworld, Vue, Odeon, Everyman, and Picturehouse locations…

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate interactive Disney family cinematic adventure. During the weekends this October, Disney Junior is bringing your favourite characters to the big screen at select Cineworld, Vue, Odeon, Everyman, and Picturehouse cinemas across the UK. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online or directly through participating cinema box offices.

Disney Junior Cinema Club is an interactive cinema experience designed especially for pre-school children and their families, featuring some of the very best content from beloved Disney Junior series. This exciting show will introduce young children to the magic of the big screen in a way that’s packed with fun, music, and interaction.

Mickey Mouse, everyone’s favourite host, will guide viewers through the experience, encouraging children to get involved by singing, dancing, clapping, and puzzling along – making this cinema outing anything but quiet and still! Instead, it’s an opportunity for little ones to fully immerse themselves in the magic of Disney alongside their favourite characters.

Children will enjoy episodes of beloved shows, including “Disney Junior Ariel,” “Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” “Superkitties,” and “Bluey,” alongside short stories featuring classic “Winnie the Pooh.” It’s the perfect way for young viewers to see their heroes on the big screen.

Between the episodes, there’s games and songs, with familiar dance moves. It’s an experience designed for kids to laugh, move, and have fun!

Nicole Morse, VP of Brand and Franchise Marketing, Disney EMEA:

“The Disney Junior Cinema Club is the perfect way for parents and young children to enjoy our beloved characters, with plenty of weekend fun and laughter guaranteed for all. Bringing families together is at the heart of what we do at Disney and we can’t wait to share this magical and interactive cinematic experience with everyone across the UK.”