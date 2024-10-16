Production images have been released from Mulatto Boy, which opened at Clapham’s Omnibus Theatre this week…

Mulatto Boy will run until 3 November with the play written and performed by Edi De Melo. Other members of the cast includes Efè Agwele, Gabriel Burns, Patricia Godhinho, Helena Harrison, Tunji Lucas, and Nick Wray.

“Why is it every time I come around your mum makes ‘jerk chicken?'”

Huvi f***ing loves tea, Sophie and his boys! Unfortunately when he applies for his British Passport, so he and Sophie can get married in her dream location abroad, he discovers he was never legally registered at birth.

Mulatto Boy is a funny, bold, spoken word inspired show exploring the link between Black mixed – race identity and British national identity and how the two reflect and affect each other. A gut – wrenching ride told through West African theatrical practices and Angolan language, music, dance & traditions.

The production, taking place at the Omnibus Theatre, asks us what is it to be Black, Mixed Race and British and who gets to decide what we are?

Tickets are now on sale via www.omnibus-clapham.org/mulatto-boy/.