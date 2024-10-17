Author and music journalist Sammy Stein’s sixth book Candid relates the experiences of women from many genres and with different roles in the music industry…

The publication includes more than forty internationally acclaimed figures, including Dame Evelyn Glennie, Debbie Wiseman OBE, Jennifer Batten, Judi Silvano, Badi Assad, Liona Boyd, and more.

“Once I was contacted by people who wanted to hire me because they said they liked the way I looked in my photos—it was not clear if they were interested in my music or wanted me to work in a brothel!” Marilyn Crispell

Stein is internationally acclaimed. She has won a Jazz Times Distaff Award, a Literary Titan Gold Award, written for Reader’s Digest and other publications, and has been commissioned twice by the Library of Congress. And now her sixth book looks at women in the world of music.

“Listen to yourself, know the industry that you are in, believe in yourself.” Dame Evelyn Glennie. “I had to deal with men getting their appendages out, being accosted in dressing rooms, a sound engineer getting in my bunk on the bus […] having to change and shower in the same rooms—you learn some funny dressing skills.” Jo Ellul

The women – along with selected male contributors – discuss their positive and negative experiences and their ongoing journeys in music, presenting the reader with an in-depth, honest view of the music industry today. The conversational manner of the book is both compelling and utterly engaging.

Sammy Stein instigates heartfelt conversations rich in insight. The book addresses issues such as sexism, misogyny, unequal pay, and the challenging situations that women encounter, but also includes a wealth of uplifting positive experiences and sound advice. It astutely delves into the need for change and how those working daily in the business can help facilitate this.

The reader is invited into the dialogue. They may be shocked, or find some of the experiences amusing, but they will come away with a candid, honest understanding of an evolving industry reconciling its past, navigating the present, and looking toward the future.

“I am proud to endorse this book as it gives voice to a diverse array of women in the music industry across different generations, genres, and sectors with fascinating insights as well as solutions toward a more inclusive music industry.“ Bushra El-Turk, Composer.

