OTD, October 18th 1983 …

Noele Gordon appeared in daily serial Crossroads from its beginning in 1964 until she was sacked in 1981. She talks to Central News’ Peter Green about her return to the series which involved shooting scenes in Venice with her on-screen daughter Jane Rossington. She also talks about her future theatrical plans including a pantomime role in Belfast this Christmas.

Ultimately Noele – nicknamed Nolly – was too ill to appear in Belfast and died in April 1985 from cancer aged 65. Noele was a television pioneer being the first female executive at ITV overseeing its lifestyle output for ATV. As a presenter she hosted many programmes for local Midlands television as well as networked ITV programmes. Many viewers remember her for hosting daytime series Lunch Box for over 1000 episodes between 1957 and 1964.

Viewers of ABC in Australia are currently seeing the drama about her life, entitled Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter in the lead role.