British Independent Retailers Association notes ‘Urgent Need for Action’…

Independent retailers across the UK are facing stubborn levels of retail crime and alarmingly more retailers are choosing not to report incidents of theft, verbal and physical abuse to police, according to the latest survey conducted by the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira).

The third bi-annual Retail Crime Survey, completed in September 2024, reveals a concerning picture of escalating theft, persistent verbal abuse, and a worrying uptick in physical assaults on staff.

Bira, which works with over 6,000 independent businesses of all sizes across the UK, found that 78.79% of businesses that had experienced theft in the past 12 months reported that the frequency or severity of theft incidents had increased.

However, the survey did reveal that shop theft had reduced slightly in the past year, from 86.25% in September 2023 and 79.27% in March 2024 to 72.83% this autumn.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira, commented on the findings and said: “The results of our third crime survey in 18 months are deeply troubling. We’re seeing a sustained increase in criminal activity, coupled with reduced police response. Our members are caught in the crossfire, and it’s clear that current measures are failing to protect them.”

Key findings from the survey include that verbal abuse remains a persistent issue, with 38.5% of retailers experiencing incidents in the past 12 months, a slight increase from 35.5% in the previous survey.

Physical abuse has seen a concerning rise, with 11% of respondents reporting incidents, up from 7.95% in March 2024 and theft continues to be a major problem, with 72.83% of retailers experiencing incidents in the past year. Alarmingly, high-value thefts (£200-£499) have remained high at 15.38% of reported incidents.

The value of items stolen have also increased compared to previous months too (March 2024 66.49% of incidents were £100 or more compared to 72.29% in September 2024). Notable changes in items of £100-£199 was up from 9.52% to 15.38%. And items £1,000 to £1,999 was up from 4.76% in March 2024 to 7.69% in September 2024.

The human impact of these statistics is evident in the comments from Bira members. One shop owner reported: “A customer threw a hammer at me in the shop and physically assaulted me. The police did not take action even though I had CCTV, his reg and his home address.” Another shared: “We have had multiple issues where police haven’t attended. One was when a customer shoved me out the way.”

The survey also revealed a shift in the types of goods being targeted. One retailer noted: “It seems like it is high value quick sale items which are worse. Not necessities but small items stolen by thieves for quick turnaround such as electronics, Christmas lights and bulbs. It feels like they are stealing to order.”

Bira is calling for urgent action from the government and law enforcement agencies to address this growing crisis. The association advocates for improved police response rates and increased presence on high streets, stronger sentencing for retail crime offenders, better use of community banning orders for repeat offenders, and increased funding for rehabilitation programs, particularly for drug and alcohol-related offences.

Bira will be presenting these findings to the Home Office and police forces across the UK, pushing for immediate action to stem the tide of retail crime and protect the nation’s independent retailers.