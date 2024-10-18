The pair have remembered Liam following his death earlier this week..

Musician Liam Payne, who found fame on ITV search for a singer series The X Factor died while staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The singer, who rose to fame in the pop band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third floor balcony at a hotel in Argentina. The press reported that Police and paramedics were called to the complex after reports that a body had been found on a hotel patio on the inside of the building following a disturbance in a room at the site.

Cheryl Tweedy wrote on social media;

‘As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful tie, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

‘Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

‘What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

‘I am begging you to consider what some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

‘Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.’

Earlier in the day The X Factor judge and music mogul Simon Cowell said in an online statement;

“You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens,” he said in a statement on Instagram. “Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory for you.

“This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.

“I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn’t your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn’t. You came back and within months the whole world know Liam. And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

“You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eye that you have.

“He will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it. I always thought the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were. And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family.”

Cowell had cancelled auditions this week for Britain’s Got Talent following the news of Liam’s death.