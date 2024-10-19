‘Tis the season for warm blankets and spooky movies…

Choosing what to watch on a chilly autumn evening can be challenging. Although original spooky films may be appealing, sequels often provide fresh and thrilling scares ideal for a Halloween horror movie marathon. With this in mind, CasinoTop3 have curated a list of the best horror movie sequels for you to sink your teeth into this Halloween.

Aliens – 8.4/10

Coming in first with a rating of 8.4 out of 10 is Aliens, the second instalment in the Alien franchise. Space in itself is terrifying, but being trapped in a dark expanse while being chased by an acid-spitting xenomorph is the ultimate nightmare. The mechanical Aliens built for this film are terrifying and the action-horror theme of the sequel ramps up the intensity without rehashing the original.

Dawn of the Dead – 7.8/10

In second, with a rating of 7.8 out of 10, we have Dawn of the Dead, sequel to the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead. The story follows a traffic reporter and his pregnant girlfriend as they try to survive a zombie apocalypse. The sequel expands on the setting of the original by raising the stakes and delivering thought-provoking themes. If you’re a fan of zombie horror, this is a film you don’t want to miss.

The Conjuring 2 – 7.3/10

Jumping to 2016 for our next entrant, in third we have The Conjuring 2 with a score of 7.3 out of ten. The second instalment in The Conjuring franchise, this movie is based on the real life Enfield Haunting in which a single mother and her children experienced paranormal activity that left the family terrified of their own home. The Conjuring series is a staple for any horror movie watch list, and this sequel is no exception.

A Quiet Place 2 – 7.2/10

Coming in fourth is A Quiet Place 2, with a score of 7.2 out of ten. Coming straight off the heels of the first movie where blind, sound-sensitive creatures have taken over earth, we see the family try to survive without their father and a new baby. If you love creature features, this movie is a must, with the CGI bringing these truly terrifying monsters to life.

28 Weeks Later & Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – 6.9/10

Finally, we have a tie for fifth place. 28 Weeks Later, with a score of 6.9 out of ten, is the second zombie movie on our list and is the sequel to the classic 28 Days Later. In this film, we see how London has recovered after a devastating zombie virus outbreak, however, everything turns south when the virus makes its way back into the city. 28 Weeks Later is both gory and terrifying and another must watch for zombie lovers.

Lastly, the newest entry on our list, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also received a score of 6.9 out of ten. A more lighthearted entry, this comedy horror sequel continues the quirky Beetlejuice storyline with Winona Ryder reprising her role as the iconic Lyida Deetz.