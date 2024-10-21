Gareth Malone OBE will conduct a special carol performance at the top of The Shard, to officially switch on the Christmas light show of the UK’s tallest building…

The renowned choirmaster, choral teacher and broadcaster will be accompanied by a six-person choir as he conducts an extra-special Christmas performance of We Wish You a Merry Christmas – 78 floors up and located within the exposed spire of the iconic landmark. At 867 feet above sea level, it’s believed to be the highest ever carol recital performed atop a building.

Gareth Malone:

“I’ve performed in some legendary music venues across London and cities all over the world, but I’ve never done a performance at almost 1,000 feet – so it’s a privilege to be part of this unique musical collaboration, despite not having a natural head for heights.”

We Wish You a Merry Christmas was chosen as the lead song after research conducted by The Shard found it to be the nation’s favourite Christmas carol.

On the evening of 14th November, The Shard will be illuminating the nation’s favourite Christmas carols with its festive light display. From then until New Year’s Eve, the captivating light display, visible from over 40 miles away, will treat viewers across London to four 15-minute festive light sequences every hour, with each sequence inspired by We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Jingle Bells, The Twelve Days of Christmas, and Deck the Halls.

Lighting up the top 20-storeys of The Shard with 575 LED light units and using updated energy-efficient LED lighting, Shard Lights is an annual feature of the London skyline.

Gareth Malone:

“My conducting will inspire an intricate light show, and as we sing the lights will be seen all over London. Performing with my hand-picked choir on top of The Shard is definitely one of the most memorable performances of my life.

“Christmas is truly a time where singing can bring so many people together, and to lead a performance of the nation’s favourite carol from such an iconic stage – literally from the top of the UK – is an excellent way to kick off the festive season.”

Source: Research conducted of 2,094 18+ UK residents, September 2024.