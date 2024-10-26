Every year there are stories of pets being frightened by the bonfire night ‘celebrations’ so Sky are hoping to make things a little easier…

As the firework season approaches, Sky and NOW have collaborated with Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, to introduce a special pop-up TV channel aimed at helping dogs remain calm during this potentially stressful time.

Jenna Kiddie, Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust:

“Firework season can be particularly stressful for dogs as the loud bangs and flashes can cause fear and anxiety. Around half the UK’s dogs are affected by fireworks in some way, and fear can develop even in dogs who previously haven’t shown signs of distress. Dogs respond to fireworks in a range of different ways, so it’s crucial to have a clear plan ahead of time to help your own dog cope.”

Named ‘BonfireNight,’ the channel will showcase a variety of calming, humorous, and engaging movies selected for dogs to watch alongside their owners, providing relief from anxiety caused by loud noises. Available on Sky channel 310, it will broadcast from 6am on November 1 to 6am on November 6, featuring popular movies suitable for both owners and their canine companions. Additionally, these movies will be accessible on demand and through a NOW Cinema pass.

With guidance from Dogs Trust, Sky and NOW narrowed down their extensive film library of over 1,000 titles. The charity’s specialists recommended content that is feel-good, soothing, and familiar, as it not only keeps the owners calm but also helps the dogs relax. Movies that encourage laughter and a positive mood were prioritized, while those with negative emotions and intense scenes were excluded.

Jenna Kiddie, Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust:

“A calm, relaxed environment can make a big difference in helping your dog feel safe and supported during firework season, so owners should plan for a cosy night in with them. Close the curtains, turn on the TV, and if your dog does seem worried, it’s worth distracting them with a game or treats to keep their attention away from the noises outside. For more advice on preparing your dog for fireworks, visit the Dogs Trust website.”

The curated list of 21 movies includes hits like Barbie and Anyone But You, comedy favorites such as David Brent: Life on the Road and Step Brothers, and classics like E.T., the Bridget Jones trilogy, and Shrek 1, all chosen to delight the owners.

In tribute to our canine companions, Sky TV has introduced a new voice command that leads users directly to a special page featuring all the films from the Bonfire Night collection. Users can simply say “bark” into their Sky Glass or Sky Stream remote to access it.

Jamie Morris, Sky’s Director of Content Strategy & Performance:

“As a dog lover myself, I know all too well how stressful Bonfire Night can be. That’s why we wanted to create something supportive to help dogs and their owners. Working with the experts at Dogs Trust and using their deep understanding of canine behaviour, we’ve delved into Sky Cinema’s extensive back catalogue of movie hits to ensure pets and owners alike get real comfort and support.”