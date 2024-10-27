As the Platts rally around Gail’s hospital bedside, tensions are high as David feels that he is responsible. When Jesse questions David on his guilt, he snaps at him. Are Jesse’s suspicions of David confirmed?

When Shona reveals that Jesse has gone back to No.8 alone, David panics.

Damon calls Sarah and explains that while it got him a beating, he’s shifted the blame for the theft of the money onto one of Harvey’s associates, leaving them in the clear. Sarah apologises to Jesse for suspecting him.

Meanwhile, with Nick out, Toyah calls round to keep an eye on Sam. Sam softens when Toyah apologises to him. Later, when Nick declares he still loves her, Toyah pulls him in for a kiss.

Elsewhere, Bethany prepares breakfast for Daniel at the flat, but when he enters without knocking and sees her stoma bag for the first time, Bethany’s mortified.

Also, Ken and Cassie plan excursions in Porto before heading off to buy holiday clothes. A jealous Steve’s startled to see Cassie looking fetching in her new jacket. Will he compliment her?

Kit continues to be suspicious of Dee Dee.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now