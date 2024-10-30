Suki rejects Stacey’s calls as she prepares for the worst – Nish is moving back into No.41.

Stacey convinces Harvey to go easy on Jean, and the pair later reconcile after Jean makes a gesture. The moment is interrupted by Kojo who arrives with a gift for Jean, and Harvey makes his excuses to go and see Kathy.

Meanwhile, Alfie comforts Kat.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Betsy is unconvinced by her mum’s explanation after noticing bruises on her body. Betsy finds a bottle of painkillers dated September 28. She tells Mason and is shocked when he says Joel was killed the day before.

When Daisy mentions Joel was in a fight on the night he was killed, Betsy is shaken.

Ryan questions whether Carla’s been honest about her own movements on the night in question. Carla insists she nipped out to switch off the factory lights.

Meanwhile, Bernie and Gemma throw the quads a birthday party at No.5. Bernie is still furious with Dev and the twins tell him he needs to pull off a big romantic gesture.

The Alahans join the quads’ party. As Bernie blanks him, Dev tells Aadi he followed his advice to try a big gesture. What has he got planned?

Elsewhere, Ken is oblivious that Cassie and Steve have spent the night together.

Adam confides in Steve that he’s worried where Ken is finding the money to fund his and Cassie’s lavish lifestyle and fears he’s running up debts. Adam and Steve agree that, once Ken and Cassie return from Porto, a family intervention is needed.

Also, as Ryan lists everything Daisy expects from a partner, he’s blissfully unaware that Kit’s making mental notes. Later, Kit puts his inside info to the test.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

A face from Charity’s past returns – and Mack feels uneasy.

Meanwhile, Nicola takes action.

Elsewhere, Cain is struggling with Moira’s plan.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now