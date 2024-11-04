The STV Children’s Appeal annual telefundraiser returns to STV later this week…

Launching on Friday 8th November, with hosts STV’s Laura Boyd and morning telly legend Lorraine Kelly, the show highlights the important work taking place across Scotland to support children and families that need it most, with Lorraine and Laura being joined by Appeal heroes and ambassadors following another incredible year of fundraising.

Lorraine Kelly, presenter and STV Appeal Trustee:

“I was delighted to celebrate another year of fundraising for the STV Children’s Appeal, a charity that is truly close to my heart. Meeting all the lovely folk at the college and getting a feel for the community spirit of Springburn really embodied the essence of the Appeal for me – it’s all about coming together to support each other through the difficult times. As ever, we need the generous people of Scotland to tune in and donate, so we can reach even more families and communities that need it most across Scotland.”

The show was filmed at Glasgow Kelvin College’s Springburn Campus, with involvement from their Film Studies students.

The college is supported by the Appeal to run intergenerational ‘Community Hubs’ that benefit children and parents alike, with an array of activities and a free evening meal on weekdays. Other inspirational charities featuring in the Appeal show include Leslie Community Pantry, East Lothian Young Carers, and Bairnecessities in North Aberdeenshire.

Also featuring on the show is a fresh new adventure with Laura Boyd and weather presenter Sean Batty who jumped into their “Appeal Mobile”, charged with reaching as many Scottish monuments as they could within 48 hours and completing tasks by local schools and businesses to fundraise along the way.

The show will conclude a week of programming and content that launched on November 1st with documentary, The Game Changers, presented by Jean Johansson, which explored the power of role models on young people’s lives. She visited youth-led catering business Scran Academy in Edinburgh, Paisley-based Haus of Seisay, a salon offering hairdressing training to care-experienced young people, and wheelchair sports club, Dundee Dragons.

Laura Boyd:

“I had a brilliant time supporting the Appeal this year, whether that was racing against the clock and going head-to-head in different challenges with Sean, or meeting the wonderful staff and students at Glasgow Kelvin College and learning more about how Appeal funding is helping people thrive across Scotland. I hope that everyone tunes in and donates generously to continue the important work of the Appeal.”

A host of famous faces, including Brian Cox, Marli Sui and Alan Cumming will appear on STV throughout the week supporting the Appeal, and S1 pupils from St Andrews R.C Secondary in Glasgow’s East End will take over as channel announcers, introducing STV shows on-air all week. Special spotlights around programming will feature businesses who have supported the Appeal this year in their own unique way.

Every penny raised on the night remains in Scotland and 100% of donations go to the young people and families who need it most. Administration costs are covered by STV and by a portion of The Wood Foundation’s donation to the Appeal. The Wood Foundation has partnered with the Appeal since 2013.

The Scottish Government has been a supporter of the STV Children’s Appeal since its inception in 2011, providing up to £1 million of match funding annually.

Presenter Jean Johansson:

“The opening line of the documentary – we all need someone to believe in us, especially when we’re young – rings very true for myself, and all the young people I had the pleasure of meeting. I’m incredibly proud of all that’s went into this film, and I was honoured to meet some inspirational people passing on their skills and knowledge to bolster the next generation of leaders.”

The STV Children’s Appeal 2024 airs on Friday 8 November across STV and STV Player.