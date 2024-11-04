The UKTV series will air on U&Drama…

Jim Bergerac’s iconic Triumph Roadster is set to feature in the upcoming re-imagined series of Bergerac across the six episode series which will air in early 2025.

UKTV today releases a selection of images, showcasing the Triumph Roadster – the iconic car that featured in the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles and ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991. The car pictured is one that was used in the original series and still has the same registration plate.

Damien Molony who stars as Jim Bergerac:

“When people talk about Bergerac, two things immediately spring to mind: Jersey, and the car. We’ve recently wrapped on filming, and I’ve had the best time stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac – I’ve even had the privilege of getting behind the wheel of the iconic Triumph Roadster. We couldn’t have re-imagined this series without paying homage to the original, and the car beautifully bridges the two. I can’t wait to share it with the fans.”

Damien Molony takes the lead as Jim Bergerac – a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death. His mother-in-law, Charlie (Zoë Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim (Chloé Sweetlove) first and, when the daughter-in-law of wealthy businessman Arthur Wakefield (Philip Glenister) is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case.

Further cast include Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal, Aidan McArdle as Pete Benedict, Timothy Renouf as Julien Wakefield, Stephen Wight as John Blakely, Ayesha Antoine as Chloe Havron, and Celine Arden as Kara.

“The modern re-imagining of Bergerac will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist. Unlike the original hit from the 80s, the new series will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode.” – UKTV