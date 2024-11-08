The UK loves its takeaways, but we are also a nation that loves to complain…

A brand new, nationwide study has taken a deep dive into the nation’s take-away habits and revealed we order in FIVE times a month on average – with 6pm on a weekend evening, emerging as the most popular time.

Of those polled as many as 77 percent get a genuine pang of excitement when the doorbell rings, while 37 percent admit it is the highlight of their week. In fact, according to the findings, Brits checks on the location of their driver an average of TEN times when waiting for an order they made on an app.

Yet almost half (44 percent) are regularly disappointed with what turns up, with missing items topping the list of takeaway induced rages, followed by lengthy delivery times (34 percent) and tepid food (32 percent). A quarter of Brits get peeved when food is overpriced, while family taking AGES to decide what to order (22 percent), stingy portions (19 percent) and sauce leaking out from the bag (15 percent) also leave us gutted.

More than one in ten (13 percent) hate it when the delivery person goes to the wrong address, while eleven percent feel peeved when family members help themselves to the dish they ordered, according to the poll of 2,000 Brits, by Rustlers as part of their “Give your night in a boost campaign.”

Burgers (45 percent), fish and chips (37 percent), Chinese (23 percent) and kebab (21 percent) are the among the top meals ordered by hungry Brits. Yet due to rising costs – a quarter (24 percent) have started looking to re-create their favourite orders at home and one in twenty (four percent) EVEN deleting delivery apps from family members phones and hiding their wallet (three percent) to stop orders being placed.

Burgers (44 percent) are the nation’s favourite fake-aways Brits make at home, according to the poll.

Rebecca Simpkin, Senior Brand Manager, at Rustlers UK:

“It’s clear that while the nation loves the thrill of a takeaway, more people are tired of spending a fortune to be disappointed with what arrives. Our Give Your Night in a Boost campaign is all about encouraging people to try a fake-away, to have a convenient, hassle-free night in.”

When it comes to what to watch with your order, an action thriller (30 percent), romantic comedy (25 percent), horror film (23 percent) or drama (22 percent) are the go-to viewing.

BRITS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY ANNOYANCES…

Missing items – 46%

Lengthy delivery times – 34% Tepid / cold food – 32% Overpriced food / too expensive – 25% Getting something different from what you ordered – 22% Family taking ages decide what to order – 22% Stingy portions – 19% Greasy food – 17% Soggy food – 17% Sauce leaking out of the bag – 15% When the food is delivered to the wrong house – 13% Realising you could have made it better at home – 12% Broken packaging – 11% When your partner eats the food you ordered – 11% Family claiming food you ordered is actually theirs – 10%

Research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Rustlers and was conducted by Perspectus Global in October 2024.