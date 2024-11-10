This month art enthusiasts can explore and purchase a curated selection of masterful oil works from the UK and across the world…

“The works areperfect for enhancing your home and offering the most incredible, one-of-a-kind Christmas gift.” – Royal Institute of Oil Painters’

Sourcing figurative artwork for the home can be a daunting task, but the ROI Annual Exhibition meticulously curates paintings reflective of the royal institute’s founding ambition – to promote and exhibit work of the highest standard in oil paint which demonstrates the huge versatility of this historic medium.

This year’s exhibition theme, ‘EAT’, presents a diverse collection of oils celebrating the evocative subject of food – a theme that has inspired oil painters for centuries.

Visitors to the online exhibition, and to the gallery on London’s Mall, will experience a range of styles and interpretations, from still lives to market scenes, Paintings depicting food enhance home interiors with warmth and cultural resonance, thanks to a subject matter which universally engages and evokes personal memories.

Adebanji Alade, President of the ROI:

“Each work you purchase at this exhibition supports an artist in pursuing their passion and craft. Acquiring an original oil painting is more than a transaction; it is an investment in beauty, creativity, and the enduring power of art.”

The ROI Annual Exhibition is renowned for showcasing both emerging talent and established ROI member artists. This means the exhibition caters for various budgets and tastes. Last year, prices ranged from a surprisingly accessible £500 to £10,000.

Event Details:

Dates: 28th November – 14th December 2024 – Time: 10am – 5pm – Location: North, East, and West Galleries, Mall Galleries, London

Admission: £5 (Free for Friends of Mall Galleries and under 25s, concessions available)

Christmas Gift Ideas in This Year’s Show

Strawberry Punnet by Lotta Teale (£600)

Three Sitting Ducks by Sarah Spackman (£1,200):

Feed Me by Susan Bower (£2,200)

Purchase In-Person and Online: All artworks featured in the exhibition can be purchased directly at Mall Galleries or online at https://buyart.mallgalleries.org.uk/

Founded in 1882, the Royal Institute of Oil Painters is dedicated to promoting and exhibiting the highest standards in oil painting. This annual exhibition continues this legacy, providing a platform for artists to display their mastery of this versatile medium.