A grand total of £2,433,776 has been raised by the STV Children’s Appeal throughout 2024, bringing the total amount raised since 2011 to over £37 million…

Friday’s STV Children’s Appeal Show highlighted the efforts of fundraisers and told of the charities supporting families up and down the country who are affected by poverty.

Lorraine Kelly:

“I was delighted to celebrate another year of fundraising for the STV Children’s Appeal, a charity that is truly close to my heart. Meeting all the lovely folk at Glasgow Kelvin College and getting a feel for the community spirit of Springburn really embodied the essence of the Appeal for me – it’s all about coming together to support each other through the difficult times.

“And the people of Scotland never let us down! What an incredible total raised to help those across the country who need it most – thank you so, so much.”

The programme was presented by host Lorraine Kelly, alongside STV’s Laura Boyd, and broadcast from Glasgow Kelvin College’s Springburn Campus, with involvement from their Film Studies students. The college is supported by the Appeal to run intergenerational ‘Community Hubs’ that benefit children and parents alike.

The Appeal Show concluded a week of fundraising on STV which saw a host of famous faces including Brian Cox, Marli Sui and Alan Cumming appearing on the channel to support its charity drive.

Jean Johansson also presented an inspiring documentary on the importance of positive role models on young lives, while S1 pupils from St Andrews RC Secondary in Glasgow’s East End took over as STV channel announcers, introducing shows on-air all week.

Paul Reynolds, Chair of STV Children’s Appeal:

“The STV Children’s Appeal has been helping to transform lives in Scotland since 2011, but we never take the support of our viewers, community fundraisers, corporate partners and STV colleagues for granted. This year’s total is absolutely fantastic and reflects the unwavering generosity of the people of Scotland, for which we’re truly grateful.

“It was a pleasure celebrating the efforts of so many wonderful fundraisers and charities on Friday’s show. Thanks to everyone who donated, fundraised, or got involved with the Appeal in any shape or form throughout the year.”

Elsewhere, STV presenters Sean Batty and Laura Boyd reunited for another charity challenge this year. They were tasked with reaching as many Scottish monuments as they could within 48 hours and completing tasks by local schools and businesses to fundraise along the way. In Friday’s Appeal Show, viewers saw Sean and Laura travel the length and breadth of the country, visiting everywhere from Loch Ness to Edinburgh Castle.

Every single penny donated by the public will be used to help children and families who need it most right here in Scotland. Administration costs are covered by STV and by a portion of The Wood Foundation’s donation to the Appeal. The Wood Foundation has partnered with the Appeal since 2013, donating over a million pounds to date.

The Scottish Government has been a supporter of the STV Children’s Appeal since its inception in 2011, providing up to £1 million of match funding annually. You can donate to the STV Children’s Appeal 2024 by visiting stv.tv/appeal. Watch the show on STV Player.

Sir Ian Wood KT GBE, Chairman of The Wood Foundation and member of the STV Children’s Appeal Board of Trustees:

“I believe we all have a responsibility to help each other. Through our investments, The Wood Foundation supports young people to make a real difference in their communities, empowering them to become the next generation of successful, contributing citizens.

“We are proud of our partnership with the STV Children’s Appeal as we continue to invest in efforts to address the root causes and immediate impacts of childhood poverty. Over the years, the Appeal has championed innovation by challenging public perceptions and creating opportunities for young people that will improve their long-term life chances.”