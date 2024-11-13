Birmingham Newman University has been shortlisted as a finalist for Sport Birmingham’s Community Celebration Awards 2024.

Birmingham Newman University have been specifically shortlisted for the ‘Innovation and Creativity Award‘, which is a direct impact of the ‘SHARP’ research project which was developed and led by Dr Emma Powell (Senior Lecturer in Primary Education), Dr Lorayne Woodfield (Reader in Children’s Physical Activity) and Dr Alex Powell (Senior Lecturer in Sports Coaching).

The SHARP research project involves the innovative evidenced-based teaching approach that places a focus on active and purposeful learning in physical education, school sport and community sport.

The SHARP Principles have been proven to be the most effective pedagogical approach against other teaching-based PE interventions internationally, producing an average of 75% active learning time. They have been implemented on a national and international scale; however, the biggest impact has been within Birmingham and the West Midlands in which Emma, Lorayne and Alex continually work hard to embed the SHARP Principles in schools and community sport to create positive and purposeful change for children and young people.

As a result, over half a million PE lessons and youth sport sessions have embedded the SHARP Principles to ensure learning is of high quality.

Dr Emma Powell, Senior Lecturer in Primary Education:

“We are thrilled that Birmingham Newman University has been shortlisted for the Innovation and Creativity Award at Sport Birmingham’s Community Celebration Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the transformative impact of the SHARP research project, which has brought innovative, evidence-based practices to physical education and community sport. Through the dedication of our team, these SHARP Principles have enhanced active learning across Birmingham and beyond, creating meaningful change for children and young people.”

These awards recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations that have made a positive impact in Birmingham through sport and physical activity. From hundreds of nominations, 30 finalists will be honoured at the awards evening on 21st November at Edgbaston Stadium.

