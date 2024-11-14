British rapper Jords has teamed up with international development agency Christian Aid and London’s iNSIGNIA choir…

Jords, Christian Aid and iNSIGNIA choir have released a powerful new single, Hold On To Hope, in the race for the coveted Christmas No.1 to raise funds for communities affected by conflict.

As part of Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal, the rap song featuring the soul-stirring gospel choir, is available now on all major streaming platforms and on the Christian Aid website. With the world’s most famous singers vying for the top spot, Hold On To Hope brings a meaningful twist to this year’s festive chart battle, urging the public to stream, download, and donate to support peacebuilding initiatives worldwide.

“As a rallying cry for global peace and unity, the track shines a light on communities blighted by conflict such as civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, refugees who have fled from violence in Sudan and people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Released at a time when one in four people globally live in areas affected by conflict, the song delivers a powerful message of hope, emphasising the resilience of communities uniting for peace.” – Christian Aid

Known for his fusion of grime, jazz, R&B, and drill, Jords collaborated with the North London-based iNSIGNIA choir to create a track that producers believe captures the power of hope and unity.

Alongside his music, Jords is actively involved in community initiatives, including co-founding Pickni Uniforms, a charitable Free School Uniforms program. His commitment to using his platform for good resonated deeply with iNSIGNIA choir, led by Minister Deborah Okeowo, who are known for their dynamic and uplifting performances.

Jords:

“It’s the first time I’ve worked with a choir rather than being in one. Hearing the lyrics in this way hits differently. I am so happy we brought so many people together to create something beautiful”.

Jords, who hails from Croydon, has seen a meteoric rise in recent years. After signing with Universal Music, his critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Almost An Adult’, released in 2021, explored themes of love, loss, and identity.

Hold On To Hope, created by Jords x Christian Aid, is available on all major streaming platforms and on the Christian Aid website.

Jords:

“I feel I can offer the best of myself because it is music, and the purpose of the project speaks to me. My grandmother always said to me in difficult situations, look out for the helpers, and this is what gives you hope. This has brought people together for a cause, and that gives us some hope. If one person hears the song and is influenced or helped by the lyrics or melody, then I feel I have done a good job.”.