BAFTA-nominated producer Nickie Sault has launched Class 5, designed to unite new and established talent in a collaborative and creative environment.

Nickie Sault, who is known for her work on dramas such as The Gallows Pole, The Outlaws, The Virtues, and World on Fire is ready to produce content that resonates with audiences. Class 5, based in Sheffield, aims to tell stories that enrich the human experience, while fostering a space where creativity flourishes and opportunities are accessible to both emerging and seasoned storytellers.

Class 5 is currently collaborating with international best-selling author Ben Myers on his first feature film screenplay, Rare Singles, in association with Warner Music Entertainment. Based on his novel, of the same name, set in Chicago and Scarborough – a warm, tender and funny story about unlikely friendships, second chances, and the magic of soul music.

Nickie Sault:

“I believe that film and television has the power to drive societal change, and I take that responsibility seriously. When people spend their hard-earned money to see a film or commit hours of their life to watching something on television, we, as creators, need to earn that privilege by making sure that what we put out into the world is meaningful. Class 5 strives for the best experience both on and off screen.

“At Class 5, every collaborator regardless of rank or role, is welcomed into a safe environment where their voice is encouraged and valued. I am thrilled to be continuing my collaboration with the incredible Ben Myers, and honoured that I get to work alongside Warner Music Entertainment in co-producing Ben’s very first feature film adaptation, Rare Singles”

Sault has a unique perspective on the film & TV industry having worked her way up from starting as a runner 25 years ago and is widely recognised for her long-established working relationship with Shane Meadows that began in 2005 on This Is England.

Being the daughter of a miner, from the long closed Grimethorpe Colliery in Barnsley, Sault is very proud of her working-class roots and has dedicated Class 5 to creating opportunities for disadvantaged adults of all ages.

2025 will see the launch of Class 5 Crew, a not-for-profit organisation, where the sole purpose is to seek out and sustain the next generation of working- class talent.

Benjamin Myers:

“It’s a great honour to be part of the launch of Class 5. Nickie Sault has had a huge hand in making some of the most original and powerful drama in recent years and has been directly involved in the development of Rare Singles since it was a half-written novel. Working together under the wise guidance of Ally Gipps at Warners, I couldn’t hope for a better entry into the screenwriting world.”