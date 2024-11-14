The Day of the Jackal has become the biggest launch on Sky in over two years, drawing a record audience of 3m in its first week making it the biggest Sky Original ever.

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK and Ireland:

“We are thrilled by the phenomenal global reception of The Day of the Jackal. This series has captivated audiences with its propulsive storytelling, epic scope, and unforgettable performances from Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó. Becoming Sky’s biggest Original to date is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and masterful artistry poured into every scene.”

The ten-part thriller series, created by Carnival Films featuring Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó, debuted on the 7th of November with an overnight rating of 711k. The series has since garnered a significant audience, achieving a seven-day viewership of 3 million. Today, the 14th of November, marks its US premiere on Peacock, with subsequent episodes set to release every Thursday.

The series has sold to almost 200 territories globally, including SkyShowtime across Europe, Disney+ in LatAm, Amazon Prime Video in France, Corus in Canada, TVNZ in New Zealand, JioCinema in India, Wowow in Japan, Content Wavve in South Korea, Showmax and M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa, OSN in UAE and Middle East and North Africa and Binge in Australia where it has already become the platform’s biggest new series launch this year.

Executive Producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant of Carnival Films:

“The overwhelming response to The Day of the Jackal has exceeded all expectations. Our goal was to bring a fresh perspective to this iconic story, and we’re thrilled to see how well it has been received by audiences in the UK but also around the world. We couldn’t have done it without the exceptional Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch and the entire cast and crew; this record-breaking success is a testament to their incredible talent.”