After a year of monumental returns and record-breaking milestones, Linkin Park are to continue their world tour next year…

Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain have announced the From Zero World Tour will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year.

The tour celebrates their new album, From Zero – released today – via Warner Records and hits stadiums and arenas including Europe.

Their 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience the group’s raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Full ticketing and tour info is available below. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Highlights of the upcoming run include the band’s first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they’ll perform both new hits like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown” alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20+ year career. Additional ticketing and venue details for South America and Jakarta will be forthcoming.

Europe and UK tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 22 at 10am. Linkin Park perform on June 28, 2025 at Wembley Stadium connected by EE in London.