Quiz Room, the immersive trivia-style quiz experience opened its first UK venue in London’s Spitalfields this November…

An international hit, Quiz Room offers quizzes for everybody from 8 to 88 years old, in an engaging TV quiz show style.

Tristan Quélin, Co-Founder of Quiz Room:

“We are thrilled to be bringing Quiz Room to quiz fans across the UK. Whether you quiz with family and friends, bring the whole office for your Christmas party or want a fun and entertaining way to celebrate a hen or stag do, Quiz Room is the best way to socialise!

“With no cruel eliminations but all the lights, camera and action of a TV set, it’s only as competitive as you want it to be. Spitalfields is the perfect London location to kick start the fun and immerse yourself in an action-packed quiz show experience, just like you see on TV!”

Choose from classic pub quiz-style quizzes and song-belting music quizzes, pick a team, grab your podium and get ready to hit that buzzer. It’s lights, camera, and action as you play to win on a proper TV-style set, complete with a quiz master, secret powers and your very own laughter track.

Launched on 5th November, the electrifying new venue opens its first UK location in London’s Spitalfields. Situated in the heart of London’s lively East End, it’s set to be the biggest activity for friends, hen and stag parties, co-workers and families this holiday season.

Play solo or in a team, Quiz Room London can accommodate 4 – 18 people in the same room, providing an exciting immersive experience for all ages. Sure to be a hit through the festive season, Quiz Room London offers quiz-tastic fun for any occasion, from birthdays and hang-outs with friends, to work socials and stag and hen-dos. Adults can enjoy a range of different Quiz modes all year round, while children from 8 years old can enjoy the special Quiz Room Kids mode.

Each one-hour slot consists of two quiz games, available at various prices depending on the number of players. Companies can also organise personalised team-building events at Quiz Room, helping to strengthen bonds in the workplace in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Quiz Room offers four different quiz modes, bringing unique action to every visit. The original quiz combines the classic pub quiz Brits know and love. Combining general knowledge, sports, TV and cinema and popular culture, it’s a game of speed to be the first to buzz in. Just like a TV show, the game can be shaken up with trump cards and jokers, adding new twists and turns to the British classic.

Highlights:

For music fans, the music quiz offers an hour packed with song-belting, artist-shouting, and lyrics-screaming fun. Combining quiz magic with the musical world of karaoke, aspiring singers can buzz in and burst into song to name that tune and earn their team the win.

Have a merry Quizmas with the seasonal Christmas quiz. This holiday mode offers a sleighful of fun, with festive questions from Santa’s reindeer to the origins of Saint Nick. Exclusively available from mid-November, Quizmas is the perfect celebration for work Christmas parties.

Children can also get in on the action with Quiz Room Kids, a child-friendly mode specially designed for children aged 8-12. This age-friendly version is fun for all the family, and children under 8 can join in accompanied by an adult. With topics including superheroes, princesses, animals, film, science and cartoons, this quiz is sure to excite young players.

What’s more, Quiz fans can also personalise their Quiz Room experience and design 10 questions of their own to surprise friends and family2. From inside jokes to personal trivia, personalised rounds guarantee a unique quizzing experience filled with fun and laughter.

Established in Paris, the first Quiz Room opened in 2019 and quickly proved to be a breakout success, with 70 sites now open across France, as well as international venues in Sydney, Dubai, Brussels, Geneva, Montreal and now London.

Book online now at: quiz-room.co.uk/city/london. Follow Quiz Room on Instagram and TikTok and visit Quiz Room London at 19 Bell Lane, London E1 7LL, United Kingdom.