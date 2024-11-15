It would be strange, would it not, if, in a city of seven million people, one man were never mistaken for another…

A brand-new adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest will be visiting Alexandra Palace Theatre as part of its UK tour in 2025. The production will play its only London dates of the tour on 11 – 22 June 2025 at the North London landmark. The production will open at York Theatre Royal where it will run from 18 March – 5 April before visiting Manchester, Liverpool, Bath and Cheltenham.

North by Northwest the 1959 film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock stars Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason. It has now been adapted by Emma Rice who takes on film legend Alfred Hitchcock in this riotously funny reworking that turns the original thriller on its head. With just six shape-shifting performers, a fabulous ’50s soundtrack and a LOT of hats, this dazzling production plays with the heart, mind and soul. Join us for a night of glamour, romance, jeopardy and a liberal sprinkling of tender truths.

It would be strange, would it not, if, in a city of seven million people, one man were never mistaken for another – but that is exactly what happens to Roger Thornhill, reluctant hero of North by Northwest, when a mistimed phone call to his mother lands him smack bang in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy. Now he’s on the run, dodging spies, airplanes and a femme fatale who might not be all she seems.

Wise Children Artistic Director Emma Rice’s brand-new adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest is co-produced by Alexandra Palace Theatre alongside Wise Children, York Theatre Royal, HOME Manchester and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse.

The Alexandra Palace Theatre reopened in 2018 following 80 years of closure, as part of the major restoration of the Palace’s East Wing. ‘London’s oldest new theatre’ now has a year-round programme featuring Theatre productions, comedy, live music and Creative Learning activities. For more information visit www.alexandrapalace.com/theatre/

North by Northwest

York Theatre Royal; 18 March – 5 April

HOME Manchester; 29 April – 10 May

Liverpool Playhouse; 20 – 24 May

Bath Theatre Royal; 27 – 31 May

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham; 3 – 7 June

Alexandra Palace Theatre; 11 – 22 June