One of Australia’s favourite entertainers, Delta Goodrem, will return to the UK next year for a night of music…

The gig is a celebration of her number one album Mistaken Identity and will take place at London’s Hackney Empire on Thursday 15 May.

Following the success of 2023’s sold out Innocent Eyes – 20th Anniversary Tour, Delta will once again command the stage for an intimate evening filled with iconic songs, raw emotion, and captivating performances that have made Delta one of the most beloved artists of our time.

Delta Goodrem:

“Mistaken Identity was a challenge and a triumph…a mark left on me that I honour and treasure and am reminded of to this day. Happy Anniversary to all those who keep the album close to your hearts and resonate with those songs in ways that blow me away.”

Audiences can expect to experience Mistaken Identity like never before, as Delta revisits the album that shaped her journey and connected deeply with fans worldwide. Hear timeless hits such as Out of the Blue, Mistaken Identity, Almost Here and Electric Storm, performed live with reimagined arrangements and exclusive stories behind the music.

Delta Goodrem: Mistaken Identity: 20th Anniversary Tour

Monday 14th April Sydney Opera House Sydney, Australia

Thursday 15 May Hackney Empire London, United Kingdom

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 22 November at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.