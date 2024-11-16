The album entitled Hadestown – Live from London is released next month…

The original West End cast album for Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning ‘Best Musical’ Hadestown, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre in London where it is currently performing, will be released by Sing It Again Records on Friday 6 December 2024.

Hadestown – Live from London will be released in three physical formats – standard black vinyl, a limited-edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl and compact disc – alongside digital download and streaming services.

Anaïs Mitchell:

“I’m so thrilled to share this audio document of our glorious, once-in-a-lifetime, original West End company and all the ways they made this show their own! Almost the entirety of the recording comes from one single show- the final matinee performance of Dónal and Grace- and is a record of the company as it bids goodbye to two beloved members. You can hear it in the performers giving their all, as much to each other as to the audience. I’m so grateful we caught this magic on tape- a definitive moment in an ever-evolving show.”

Deluxe gatefold Pop-up Vinyl: Hand-numbered limited edition of just 3,000 copies complete with a unique “pop-up” scene featuring the London cast and stage set. 47 minutes of highlights plus plot precis, credits and exclusive production photos. Pre-order now exclusively from the official online Hadestown store hadestown.lnk.to/LiveFromLondon

Vinyl: 47 minutes of highlights from the West End production with exclusive production photos, plot precis, credits and exclusive production photos. Pre-order now from hadestown.lnk.to/LiveFromLondon

CD: 69 minutes of highlights, packaged with exclusive featuring essay by Hadestown composer / author Anais Mitchell, plot précis, credits and exclusive production photos. Includes more than 20 minutes of additional music not included on the vinyl. Pre-order now from hadestown.lnk.to/LiveFromLondon

Streaming: 69 minutes of highlights can be experienced in surround sound via one of the very first dedicated Dolby Atmos mixes to be created for a West End musical.

While stocks last, fans pre-ordering the album from the official UK store in any one of the three physical formats will receive an exclusive print of the cover art signed by Anais Mitchell. This offer is limited to one print per order.

Hadestown – Live From London follows the success of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the production, which is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 500 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

The UK album was recorded during a live performance at the Lyric Theatre, London on 25 August 2024, and features the original London cast including Dónal Finn (Orpheus), Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice), Zachary James (Hades), Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel (Fates), Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short (Workers), with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Ediz Mahmut, Miriam Nyarko, Brianna Ogunbawo and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February this year, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018. The Olivier Award-nominated production has recently announced its extension in the West End until 28 September 2025.

The production takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The show celebrated its 5th anniversary on Broadway in April 2024. It holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).