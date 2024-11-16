Other items owned by Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson also went under the hammer…

Day Two of Propstore’s four-day live memorabilia auction brought music history to life, showcasing rare and iconic treasures from some of the world’s most celebrated musicians, with more than 350 lots selling for over £1.7 million.

The highlight of the day was John Lennon’s legendary Vox AC15 Twin amplifier, the first amp used by Lennon with the Fab Four and one of the most significant Lennon items ever to hit the market. This historic piece, instrumental in shaping the band’s groundbreaking early sound, is regarded as one of the most significant Lennon artifacts ever auctioned. It fetched an impressive £151,200.

Other key highlights from the second day of sales include Noel Gallagher’s custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar, praised by Gallagher as “the best guitar in the world,” sold for £226,800 and Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ tour rehearsal jacket, autographed by Jackson, director John Landis, and costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis sold for £189,000.

Also, Freddie Mercury’s Screen and Photo-matched “YEL 4” Live Aid and Tour-used Piano Monitor Rig Flight Case sold for £59,850 and a set of framed “Beat It” lyrics, handwritten by Michael Jackson sold for £53,550.

The live auction, held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, saw more than 350 exceptional pieces of music memorabilia sell for over £1.7 million ($2.1 million). With the outstanding success of Day Two, excitement builds for Days Three and Four, set to showcase over 1,000 rare items from film and television.

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist:

“Today’s Propstore auction was a celebration of music’s cultural impact, with iconic items like John Lennon’s amp, Noel Gallagher’s guitars, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller tour jacket serving as reminders of music history’s incredible legacy. The passion from bidders around the world was inspiring, and we look forward to seeing more extraordinary memorabilia take centre stage in the days ahead.”

The event has already delivered remarkable results, with the first day generating over £5.5 million in sales. These included items such as a screen-matched Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) – £327,600, the Marauder’s Map from the Harry Potter series (2001–2011) – £239,400 and Ray Harryhausen Archive’s Kali Lighting Stand-in Model from The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973) – £176,400.

Days Three and Four will continue online at Propstore.com today (Saturday 16th) and Sunday 17th November. Bidding will feature over 1,000 exceptional lots of film and television memorabilia.