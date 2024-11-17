A two part series will look at top festive gifts for 2024…

Amid all the twinkling lights and festive cheer, preparing for the big day can be extremely stressful, overwhelming and costly. This Morning regular Josie Gibson has been asked by Channel 4 to cast her eye over this years’ festive offerings to help make things a little easier.

Josie Gibson:

“I’m really excited to be back at Channel 4 where it all began to spread a bit of festive cheer. I absolutely love Christmas so hopefully this show will help take some of the stress out of Christmas with our ultimate gift guide. There’s going to be a lot of festive laughs and some great guests along the way.”

The two-part series from Studio Crook – Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide with Josie Gibson – will see the daytime star aim to make the Christmas countdown as stress-free as possible.

With an array of celebrity guests, each sharing their unique Christmas mishaps, Josie unites the finest experts in the field, from exceptional mixologists and savvy budgeters to tech whizzes and gift-wrapping virtuosos.

Together, they will delve into and critique the season’s latest finds for the entire family, spanning all budgets. They’ll provide cost-effective and time-efficient tips, highlight the must-have toys for children, and share an abundance of inventive suggestions to ensure this Christmas is the most unforgettable one yet.

Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide with Josie Gibson will air this December on Channel 4. It is in collaboration with Smyths Toys Superstores.