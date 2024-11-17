A look behind the scenes of the retail giant as the festive season approaches…

This week Channel 5 are back in the world of shopping as they take a look at what it takes to get a Christmas offering on the shelves of M&S.

Marks and Spencer are at the top of their game with profits high and the new food hall type stores proving a success with shoppers. This year they are laying on all manner of new Christmas treats – including a sticky toffee pudding trifle – which are set to fly off the shelves.

Plus, M&S hope to woo shoppers with desirable new clothing and fabulous festive gift ideas.

In ‘A Very M&S Christmas’ Channel 5 reveal the plethora of treats M&S plan to seduce us with, and also look back at the much-loved store’s history. M&S started life in 1884, when the immigrant Michael Marks came to the north of England and managed to secure a stall at Kirkgate Market in Leeds. Having arrived with little money and limited English, he built his success using the slogan “Don’t ask the price, it’s a ’Penny”.

Michael joined forces with Tom Spencer, a cashier from wholesalers Dewhirst. From this partnership, ‘Marks & Spencer’ and its first Penny Bazaar stores were born and the business we all know today began to take shape.

A Very M&S Christmas airs this Wednesday (November 20th) at 9pm on Channel 5