The episode featuring Heather airs this coming week on Sky Arts…

Palettes prepped and canvases primed, the 11th series of Portrait Artist of the Year returned last month on Sky Arts. The nation’s favourite art competition returned to Battersea Arts Centre with host Stephen Mangan overseeing proceedings.

This year’s Portrait Artist of the Year promises a thrilling showcase of talent as aspiring artists from across the UK vie for the coveted 2024 title. With celebrity sitters spanning the worlds of stage, screen, sport, literature, and politics, the competition is set to be as dynamic as ever.

Over eight intense heats, these artists will put their skills to the test, aiming to dazzle our expert judges—Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano, and Kate Bryan—and prove they have what it takes to capture the essence of their famous subjects.

In the episode set to air this coming week, November 20th, Heather Mills is in the seat to be painted by the talented artists.

Heather Mills:

“Being part of Portrait Artist of the Year was an amazing experience.

“Watching such talented artists bring their own vision to life was truly inspiring. I loved posing in my record breaking ski outfit…… it represents a very special time in my life and the passion that drives me every day. Huge thanks to the artists and the entire team for making the day so memorable and for celebrating incredible art and the stories behind them all too.”

Other celebrities part of this eleventh series of the arts show include Hannah Waddingham (Actor) , Richard Madeley (TV Presenter), Saskia Reeves (Actor), Cush Jumbo (Actor), Baaba Maal (Musician), Carly Paoli (Musician), Dan Snow, (TV Presenter) Layton Williams (Performer), Steven Frayne/Dynamo (Magician), Rosie Jones (Comedian), Linton Kewsi Jonhson (Poet), Andy Cole (Sports Personality) and Lucy Worsley (Historian).

The popular Sky Arts series also features Ricky Hatton (Sports Personality), Musa Motha (Dancer), Jill Scott (Sports Personality), Jimi Famurewa (Food Critic), Heather Mills (Activist), Kevin McCloud (Designer / TV Presenter), Martha Kearney (Presenter), Rebecca Taylor/Self-Esteem (Musician), Emma Thynn (Marchioness of Bath) and Dr Karan Rajan (Public Health Advocate).

The heat winning artists will advance to the semi-final, where they’ll face the thrilling challenge of painting acclaimed actress Joely Richardson. But the real showdown awaits in the grand finale, where the top three finalists will battle for the title by capturing the essence of one of Britain’s most iconic acting duos, Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne. It’s a high-stakes race to the finish, with artistry, passion, and prestige on the line.

This year’s winner will receive a £10,000 commission to create a portrait of daytime actress Lorraine Kelly, which will be exhibited at the National Galleries Scotland: Portrait.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts:

“Series 11 of Portrait Artist of the Year returns to Sky Arts this autumn, with more incredible artists and celebrity sitters than ever. We are immensely proud of the impact this series has for artists in the real world. Our judges Kate Bryan, Kathleen Soriano and Tai Shan Schierenberg never fail to discover brilliant new talent whose work proudly hangs in some of the major art galleries in the country.”

Heather Mills’ main focus now is Alternative Stores – aiming for this to become the largest British vegan online store to support family run businesses. Heather took up skiing to prove that vegans are strong and get plenty of protein.

She says that her main mission in life has been (and continues to be) the creation and supply of healthier, sustainable, plant based alternative consumer products across the food, nutrition and cosmetics industries. This is coupled with tireless charity campaigning that embodies her vehement passion to support those negatively impacted by war and other forms of oppression or physical debilitation in ‘overcoming adversity’.

Having suffered the amputation of her left leg following a collision with a motorcycle in 1993, Heather adopted veganism to aid her recovery which subsequently gave birth to the VBites Food business. Heather has also found time to pursue her sporting passion of ski-racing and at the age of 47 became the only disabled skier ever to achieve x3 world records in downhill, skeleton and ski-jumping disciplines. Heather also holds x4 gold medals for downhill and slalom skiing at the skiing world championships.