New Rules Festival, will take place in April next year…

This concert will see one of Jamaica’s most prominent contemporary dancehall figures returning to the UK after eight years. Dubbed a landmark event for fans and followers of the genre, the iconic OVO Arena Wembley, a premiere venue, will showcase one of the most highly anticipated dancehall events.

“It’s been in the works for some time now, and I know my fans in the UK have been waiting a long time, and now the date is locked. So, get your tickets,” – Alkaline

Following the festival’s triumphant return to Kingston, Jamaica, in the summer of 2022, fans across major cities in the USA, UK, Canada, Europe, and Africa have been eagerly anticipating the New Rules Festival. The upcoming 2025 edition promises to be a memorable and exciting event. Alkaline and New Era Productions have united for the event.

Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager:

“Alkaline’s brand and the demand for the New Rules Festival are undeniable. When we analyse the fan base, which is expanding globally, there is a clear appetite for culturally significant and wholesome entertainment experiences. New Rules Festival provides the market with that.”

New Rules Festival, April 17, 2025, OVO Arena Wembley, London.

Live Nation is overseeing ticketing for the event including presale and general ticket sales. General Sale: Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10:00 AM (GMT)